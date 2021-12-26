Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVFM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 3,760,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

