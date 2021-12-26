Financial Analysis: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) vs. Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aiadvertising and Party City Holdco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Party City Holdco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Party City Holdco has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.44%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and Party City Holdco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -96.35% -568.13% -138.32% Party City Holdco -3.93% 69.29% 2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Party City Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Party City Holdco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and Party City Holdco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.68 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -1.55 Party City Holdco $1.85 billion 0.34 -$528.24 million ($0.77) -7.32

Aiadvertising has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Party City Holdco. Party City Holdco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aiadvertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aiadvertising has a beta of -2.77, indicating that its stock price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Party City Holdco has a beta of 3.73, indicating that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Aiadvertising on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc. engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world. The Retail segment focuses on specialty retail party supply stores in the United States and Canada, principally under the names Party City and Halloween City. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

