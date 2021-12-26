$0.94 EPS Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 192,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

