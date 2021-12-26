Zacks: Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 591,967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.