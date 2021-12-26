Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In related news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth $491,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,934. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

