Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,821,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 630,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 68.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.