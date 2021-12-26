Polkadot Market Capitalization Reaches $31.05 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $31.05 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $31.44 or 0.00061529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.12 or 0.07968424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,110.98 or 1.00039715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

