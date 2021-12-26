Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $159.13

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.13.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TER traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.74. 2,040,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
