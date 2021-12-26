Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $159.13

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.74. 2,040,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

