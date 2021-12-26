-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

EGLX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $959,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,499. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

