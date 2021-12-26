Civilization (CIV) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and $72,299.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civilization has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

