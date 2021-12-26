e-Gulden Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $120.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00308508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000076 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,989 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,783 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

