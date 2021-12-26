CREDIT One Day Volume Reaches $150,596.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $13,048.99 and approximately $150,596.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREDITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.