Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.22. Calix posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,385,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,929 shares of company stock worth $16,333,265 in the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.23. 431,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

