American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $296.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.14.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.74. 1,016,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day moving average of $277.56. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

