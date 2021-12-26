WHALE (WHALE) Trading Up 4% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.69 or 0.00028912 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $105.04 million and approximately $622,141.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WHALE has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.74 or 0.07994258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.77 or 1.00121182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

