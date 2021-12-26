Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,626.41 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,626.41 and approximately $128.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.