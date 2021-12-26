ZB Token Market Capitalization Hits $131.29 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. ZB Token has a market cap of $131.29 million and approximately $650,535.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

