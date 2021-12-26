Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Koppers by 38.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Koppers by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 47,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,667. Koppers has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a market cap of $663.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

