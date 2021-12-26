Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $22.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDP. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.