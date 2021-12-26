Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) PT at C$3.64

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

