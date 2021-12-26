Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $430,913.57 and approximately $106,089.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.80 or 0.07997954 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.71 or 0.99695374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00073452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00052550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

