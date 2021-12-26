AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

