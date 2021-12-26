Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,277,126. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

