Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $245.60 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $245.60 million and approximately $318,755.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,124,089 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

