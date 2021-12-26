Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 5,928.57

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,928.57 ($78.33).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.63) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.68) to GBX 5,700 ($75.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($82.31) to GBX 6,650 ($87.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.88) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON:AHT traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,012 ($79.43). 81,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,667. The company has a market capitalization of £26.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,409 ($45.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,095.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,722.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.