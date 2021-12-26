QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $67,921.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

