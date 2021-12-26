QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $147.92 million and $6.34 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

