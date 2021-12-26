Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.26. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $361.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.