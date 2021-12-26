Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 3,204,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,901. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.