Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,280. Etsy has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

