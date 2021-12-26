Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 3,149,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 4.39.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

