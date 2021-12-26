Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

ALKT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.