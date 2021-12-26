SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $2.97

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $549,122.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00005912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.49 or 0.08054338 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.90 or 0.99986844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00052937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,290,926 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,321 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

