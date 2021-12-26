Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $2,942.85. 690,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2,787.12. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

