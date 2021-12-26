Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 4,642 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 64.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pfizer by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,221,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,996,000 after purchasing an additional 579,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,155,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

