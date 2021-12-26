Liquity USD Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $719.11 million and $20.88 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.