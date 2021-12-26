ProxyNode (PRX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $32,809.39 and $2.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00297107 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009151 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003674 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,003,550 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.