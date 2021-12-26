International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

