ZClassic Price Reaches $0.14 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $31,562.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.31 or 0.00332592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00139335 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00089006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003996 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

