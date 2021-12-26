8PAY (8PAY) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $232,080.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.31 or 0.08049455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.15 or 0.99906148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

