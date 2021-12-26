Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 155,169 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,223. The firm has a market cap of $518.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

