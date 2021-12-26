Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 359,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 119.9% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

