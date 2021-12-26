Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $158.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

AOSL traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 393,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

