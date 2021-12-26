Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

