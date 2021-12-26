Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 39,155,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

