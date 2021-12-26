US Asset Management LLC Invests $620,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

