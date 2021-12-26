Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $6.21 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

