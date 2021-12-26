CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0539 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.50 million and $516.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,443,940 coins and its circulating supply is 46,296,850 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

