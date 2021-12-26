Analysts Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target at $131.86

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $323,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,393 shares of company stock valued at $10,738,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.