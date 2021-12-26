Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report ($2.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.32) and the lowest is ($2.52). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. 1,137,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

