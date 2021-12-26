Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report ($2.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.32) and the lowest is ($2.52). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. 1,137,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.